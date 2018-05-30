Arunachal Police Family Welfare Association Launches Yoga and Health Camp

Arunachal Police and Arunachal Police Family Welfare Association have recently launched a yoga and health camp at parade ground of 1st AAPBn Headquarter, Chimpu. The month long programme will be celebrated as ‘Wellness Month’ which will be concluded on International Yoga Day—June 21st.

The inaugural yoga day was graced by K Waii, wife of Home Minister Kumar Waii, who led a plantation drive at the parade ground, which was followed by a ‘holistic health check-up camp’ for police personnel and their families.

The event was also attended by DGP SBK Singh, APPFWA chief advisor Dr Sushi Singh, IGP Sunil Garg, DIGP Tusar Taba, and DIGP Take Ringu.

During the event, DGP stressed for the need of holistic healthcare, and emphasized on the importance of meditation and yoga as means to a healthy and long life.

During the month-long programme, yoga and health camps will also be organized in all the districts of the state.

It is to be mentioned here that the concluding event, which will graced by Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Home Minister and Chief Secretary.