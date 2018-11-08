Arunachal Police Need to be Modernized and Upgraded: Chowna Mein

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein witnessed the Volley Ball final match between the SP Office six and Namsai Police Station six in Namsai on Wednesday. The match was organized by the Namsai Police to mark the 46th Raising Day of Arunachal Pradesh Police which will be observed on November 8 across the State.

In his speech, Mein while emphasizing that peace is requisite for development said that Arunachal Police need to be modernized and upgraded to deal with the rising challenges like new forms and tactics of crimes due to modern technology. He further said that the State Govt would also accord top priority to the Police Department, as safety & security of the citizens and maintenance of peaceful environment is one of the major concern of the Govt.

On the occasion, Mein also flagged-off two Police Tourist Vehicles for the Namsai district.

Among others, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Dr Tapashya Raghav and SP Ankit Singh were also present on the occasion.