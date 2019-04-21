Arunachal Pradesh: 81.3% voter turnout recorded in re-polling

NET Bureau

In Arunachal Pradesh, 81.3 percent voter turnout was recorded in 19 polling booths where re-polling was held yesterday.

Polling in these booths could not take place on 11th April under the first phase due to various reasons.

Fresh polling was held at 6 polling stations in Arunachal East Parliamentary seat and 13 in Arunachal West Parliamentary seat.

Briefing media persons at Nirvachan Bhawan in Itanagar this evening, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of the state Kangki Darang informed that voting percentage cross the previous 77 per cent in 2014. He said on 11th April, the voter turnout was 77.38 per cent and with today’s turnout, the figure will increase.

Source: Newsonair