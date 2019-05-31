Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 31 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh: A Car Brought and Burned in front Tapir Gao’s Residence

Arunachal Pradesh: A Car Brought and Burned in front Tapir Gao’s Residence
May 31
16:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Some unknown miscreants set ablaze a vehicle in front of the residence of  BJP  State President and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao at Niti Vihar in Itanagar today morning at around 6.30.

Talking to reporters, Mr Gao informed that he has already informed to the Chief Secretary about the incident. ” In his message to Chief Secretary Mr Gao wrote ” early morning 6 am today 31st May 2019, a car has been brought and burned at my residence gate and a dog has been killed at the gate.  Many cases have been registered by me and my party workers against those people who are active in social media against me. The matters are in your dustbin if anything happens on my life who will take responsible ? ? ………

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed by family members and police is investigating the case.  CCTV footage has been taken by the police for further investigation.

A case is being registered and the burned  vehicle have been toed by the police.

Source: Arunachal 24.in

Tags
BJPItanagarTapir Gao
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.