Arunachal Pradesh: A Car Brought and Burned in front Tapir Gao’s Residence

NET Bureau

Some unknown miscreants set ablaze a vehicle in front of the residence of BJP State President and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao at Niti Vihar in Itanagar today morning at around 6.30.

Talking to reporters, Mr Gao informed that he has already informed to the Chief Secretary about the incident. ” In his message to Chief Secretary Mr Gao wrote ” early morning 6 am today 31st May 2019, a car has been brought and burned at my residence gate and a dog has been killed at the gate. Many cases have been registered by me and my party workers against those people who are active in social media against me. The matters are in your dustbin if anything happens on my life who will take responsible ? ? ………

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed by family members and police is investigating the case. CCTV footage has been taken by the police for further investigation.

A case is being registered and the burned vehicle have been toed by the police.

Source: Arunachal 24.in