Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Terrorism Day Observed

Arunachal Pradesh: Anti-Terrorism Day Observed
May 22
16:27 2019
NET Bureau

Commemorating the Anti-terrorism day yesterday, the officers and staffs of the DC’s Office joined the rest of the country in taking the anti-terrorism pledge.

 

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh administered the anti-terrorism pledge to the employees in its office premises this afternoon to abide the faith in the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance and affirm to oppose with strength, all forms of terrorism and violence.

 

The pledge also reads to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

 

 

Classic IAS Academy
