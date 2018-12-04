Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh Apex Bank Employees Donate One-Day Salary To CM’s Relief Fund

Arunachal Pradesh Apex Bank Employees Donate One-Day Salary To CM’s Relief Fund
December 04
11:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The entire staff of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank, which comprises of a total of 368 employees,  donated their one day salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Monday as a goodwill gesture.

A delegation of the bank led by RWD, IPR, Printing and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the latter’s office in Itanagar on Monday afternoon and handed over the cheque of Rs 1,37,822.

The employees thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the head office building at Naharlagun. They said that it was during his father late Dorjee Khandu that the sick Apex Bank could be retrieved and it is during his term that the Bank is getting a new head office building. Donating one day salary to CMRF was a thank giving gesture from the employees of the State’s own Cooperative Apex Bank.

During the discussion, the employees pleaded Khandu to park Government funds meant for development, salary and students stipend in the State owned Cooperative Apex bank so that it could maximise the business transaction.

Chief Minister Khandu assured that the matters putforth will be looked into in due course of time.

Tags
Apex BankCM Relief FundPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.