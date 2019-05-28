Arunachal Pradesh Bag 2 Gold in Speed Climbing

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh bagged two gold medals in speed climbing in the two-day North East Zonal Sports Climbing Competition, which concluded in Assam on Sunday.

The medal winners are Pisa Yagu and Kiran Dajusow.

While Yagu bagged the gold in women’s junior category, Dajusow won in the men’s junior category, informed Youth Affairs Joint Director Ramesh Linggi.

Two types of climbing competition – ‘speed’ and ‘lead’ – were organized for the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

Ten climbers from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the competition, and the state team was led by Everester Taka Tamut as team coach and manager.

The competition was organized jointly by the Assam Mountaineering Association and the Assam Sports Climbing Association, under the aegis of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

Source: The Arunachal Times