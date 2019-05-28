Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 28 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh Bag 2 Gold in Speed Climbing

Arunachal Pradesh Bag 2 Gold in Speed Climbing
May 28
17:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh bagged two gold medals in speed climbing in the two-day North East Zonal Sports Climbing Competition, which concluded in Assam on Sunday.
The medal winners are Pisa Yagu and Kiran Dajusow.
While Yagu bagged the gold in women’s junior category, Dajusow won in the men’s junior category, informed Youth Affairs Joint Director Ramesh Linggi.
Two types of climbing competition – ‘speed’ and ‘lead’ – were organized for the sub-junior, junior and senior categories.
Ten climbers from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the competition, and the state team was led by Everester Taka Tamut as team coach and manager.
The competition was organized jointly by the Assam Mountaineering Association and the Assam Sports Climbing Association, under the aegis of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

 

Source: The Arunachal Times

Tags
Assam Mountaineering AssociationAssam Sports Climbing AssociationIndian Mountaineering Foundation
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.