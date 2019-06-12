Arunachal Pradesh Budget on July 8

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday announced that the State Budget for 2019-20 financial year would be presented on July 8.

Since the present Government has come to power with a huge mandate, the people’s expectations from it are also very high, Khandu said at a meeting with senior officials.

The Budget will be presented on July 8, the Chief Minister said and directed all the heads of departments to finish the Budget exercise on a war footing. “When expectations (of the people) are high, the responsibility on us becomes bigger,” he said.

The BJP led by Khandu returned to power by winning 41 seats in the 60-member House in the Assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election on April 11 in the State bordering China.

“The good work of the Government in the last tenure has been well reciprocated by the people of the State, which resulted in giving us another chance to serve and work for them,” Khandu said.

Observing that a few departments have excessive workers, while others are facing an acute shortage of employees, he asked the administrative reforms department to work on redistribution of manpower. The Chief Minister asked the officials to put on extra efforts to complete the unfinished works of the Government and push forward the State to newer heights in all sectors in the coming days.

Source: The Assam Tribune