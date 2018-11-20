Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 20 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Meet Protesting APPSCCE Candidates

November 20
18:04 2018
NET Bureau

On the direction of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Cabinet Ministers Bamang Felix and Dr. Mohesh Chai met the protesting candidates of APPSCCE who are on hunger strike for past many days.

After a patient hearing to the grievances put forth by the agitating candidates, both the ministers appealed the candidates to withdraw their agitation owing to the fact that the matter is subjudiced. They also clarified that the Public Service Commission is a Constitutional Autonomous Commission  which independently functions. The state government has no authority to interfere in the commission’s matter.

“You all are our brothers and sisters and we cant see you hurting yourselves”, said the ministers. They appealed the protesting candidates to call off the hunger strike for the interest of all including the aggrieved candidates and take up their grievances in the appropriate forum for redressal.

This was stated in a press release

