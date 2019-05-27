Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 27 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh: Cabinet Remembered Tirong Aboh for his Services to People

Arunachal Pradesh: Cabinet Remembered Tirong Aboh for his Services to People
May 27
17:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The State Cabinet of the present Government headed by  Pema Khandu held its last meeting yesterday.

At the outset the Cabinet observed two minutes silence to mourn the untimely death of Late Tirong Aboh and ten innocent lives. The Cabinet remembered Aboh for his services to the people and strongly condemned the dastardly act which claimed 11 precious lives including that of Late Aboh. While condoling the death, the cabinet expressed its solidarity with bereaved family members.

After detailed deliberations, following two important resolutions were passed :-

  1. Cabinet resolved to recommend for dissolution of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.
  2. Further, the Chief Minister along with his council of ministers tendered their resignation as members of the council of ministers to pave way for formation of the next government.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu later called on Hon’ble Governor and submitted the resignations. Khandu also submitted the resolution passed by the Cabinet to the Governor recommending dissolution of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was accompanied by Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the call on.

In a written communication, Hon’ble Governor while accepting the resignations, requested Mr Khandu to continue holding respective offices.

Tags
arunachal pradeshCabinetTirong Aboh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.