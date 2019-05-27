Arunachal Pradesh: Cabinet Remembered Tirong Aboh for his Services to People

NET Bureau

The State Cabinet of the present Government headed by Pema Khandu held its last meeting yesterday.

At the outset the Cabinet observed two minutes silence to mourn the untimely death of Late Tirong Aboh and ten innocent lives. The Cabinet remembered Aboh for his services to the people an d strongly condemned the dastardly act which claimed 11 precious lives including that of Late Aboh. While condoling the death, the cabinet expressed its solidarity with bereaved family members.

After detailed deliberations, following two important resolutions were passed :-

Cabinet resolved to recommend for dissolution of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. Further, the Chief Minister along with his council of ministers tendered their resignation as members of the council of ministers to pave way for formation of the next government.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu later called on Hon’ble Governor and submitted the resignations. Khandu also submitted the resolution passed by the Cabinet to the Governor recommending dissolution of the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was accompanied by Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the call on.

In a written communication, Hon’ble Governor while accepting the resignations, requested Mr Khandu to continue holding respective offices.