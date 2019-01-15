Arunachal Pradesh CM Appeals People on Preservation of Tribal Language

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu graced the silver jubilee celebration and Karyakarta Prant Sammelan of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad on Monday at Itanagar.

On the occasion, Chief Minister felicitated the Karyakarta of the Parishad for their contribution in the development of the state.

He released a souvenir of the silver jubilee celebration and a Nyishi Calendar published by the Nyishi Indigenous faith group.

Addressing the Karyakarta assembled from all over the state, Chief Minister appealed the people on preservation of tribal language. He urged every tribal family of Arunachal to speak in their native language with their children and family members. He said it is important for parents to speak in their mother tongue so that the children are able to carry the legacy of their rich culture further to the coming generation.

Speaking on the importance of tribal languages, Chief Minister said the essence of a culture can be found in the language. He said when a tribe loses its language, it loses its inner-most being, a part of its soul or spirit.

Recalling the contribution of Parishad in the development of Arunachal in the field of education, health, cultural preservation, Chief Minister extended his deepest admiration and respect to all the karyakartas. He said they dedicated their best when there was no road, proper health care and basic amenities. He promised all help of the government to the Parishad to carry on their yeoman service rendered for the welfare of Arunachali people.