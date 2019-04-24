Arunachal Pradesh CM Conveys Greetings on Moh Mol and Gumkum-Gumka Festivals

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings on occasion of Moh Mol and Gumkum-Gumka festivals, celebrated by the Tangsa and Puroik communities of the state respectively.

“I wish my Tangsa brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Moh Mol that marks the end of sowing season and the end of toil and labour in the fields. I join you all on this joyous beginning of a fresh season and a time for merriment with great zeal and enthusiasm,” Khandu said in his message.

Khandu offered prayers for a prosperous harvest season, and for wealth and longevity of the community. He also prayed for the departed souls as per the tradition of Moh Mol and expressed gratitude to them for passing on the rich cultural heritage of the Tangsas to the next generation.

In another message, the Chief Minister congratulated members of the Puroik community for celebrating their most important festival – Gumkum Gumpa – with fanfare centrally since 1979 in the month of April every year that symbolically marked collective settlement of the community hitherto known for migrating from one place to other.

On the auspicious occasion, Khandu reaffirmed the commitment of the state government in upliftment and welfare of each community of the state.

“On Gumkum Gumpa, I reassure that no matter how large or small a community is, the government will equally treat all and see to it that fruits of development is equitably distributed to each community, each tribe, and each district,” Khandu added.