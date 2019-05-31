Arunachal Pradesh: CM Directs Finance Dept to Lift Bans on Govt Cheques and Drafts

NET Bureau

To a much succour to the contractors of the state, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu soon after taking charge of the helms has directed the Department of Finance to lift all bans on Government cheques and drafts.

Taking serious note on the problems faced by contractors especially by small contractors who depend mostly upon the government funds, Khandu had ordered the Department to lift the ban. An order is expected soon for lifting the ban from the department of finance.

However, he cautioned the agencies that payment should be made on proper satisfaction that the works have been executed as per the norms. Financial propriety must be maintained and strict action shall be taken against any defaulting officers.