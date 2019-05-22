Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh CM Expresses Anguish and Shock over the Killing of Tirong Aboh

May 22
17:16 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed extreme anguish and shock over the unfortunate incident of ambush and killing of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by suspected militants at Tirap district yesterday. He vehemently condemned the barbarous act and assured that befitting action would be initiated against the perpetrators.

As per police report, 11 persons including the sitting MLA Khonsa West Tirong Aboh were ambushed and killed at 12th mile, 20 KMs in between Khonsa and Deomali road by armed militants.

The barbaric and inhuman act of such magnitude is rare and not acceptable, the CM emphatically said while assuring all possible measures to nab the culprits and give them exemplary punishments. Operation by Army has already been launched while additional forces from Changlang have been rushed to Khonsa for operations. 

While expressing deep condolences, Khandu prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

0 Comments

0 Comments

