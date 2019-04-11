Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu Greets on the Auspicious Occasion of Pongtu Festival

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu Greets on the Auspicious Occasion of Pongtu Festival
April 11
12:43 2019
NET BUREAU

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday extended his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Pongtu festival, celebrated by the Tutsa community of Changlang district of the state.

 

In the message, Khandu said the Tutsa community is one of the most vibrant tribes of the state and the joyous celebration of the colorful festival is a testimony to it.

 

He expressed optimism that the agricultural festival will successfully invoke the Almighty to usher in a new era of peace and progress in the state. While lauding the indigenous communities of the state for taking pride in their respective culture, he said the celebration of festivals such as Pongtu is one proven way of preserving culture for posterity.

 

Khandu also expressed faith that while drums and dances would mark the day, people would not forget their responsibility and duty and come out in huge numbers to utilize their adult franchise.

 

Pema KhanduPongtu
