Arunachal Pradesh CM Laid Foundation For ITI and Flagged of New Ambulance

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday attended a public meeting at Lumla along with Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, MLA Jambey Tashi and other dignitaries.

Pema Khandu on the occasion laid foundation for a new Industrial Training Institute and flagged of a new ambulance of the health department. He also inaugurated Moyu Gyepshi Helipad at Lungla, a Jeepable suspension bridge at Gorsam, Sadbhawna Bhawan for Govt High Sec School Lumla and a volleyball stadium at Lumla.

Chief Minister in his speech dedicating the newly inaugurated project to the people of Lumla, appreciated the commendable work carried out by the local MLA in his tenure. He further highlighted about the Jan Sampark Yatra being carried out across the state under the Arunachal Rising campaign. He said under the campaign, people are being made aware of the important PM and CM flagships programmes.

Following the public meeting, CM chaired a review meeting with the heads of the departments and other govt officers to oversee the progress of development works being carried out in the Lumla constituency.

He said in the last five years, State has seen huge jump in revenue generation and contributed it to the performance by govt employees. He said state government is taking welfare measures for its govt employees and specifically urged them not to involve in corruption. He said the public funds are contributed through tax payers money and it’s not a good thing to embezzle such funds for ones own greed. He also lauded the contribution of govt employees in their cooperation in spreading awareness on flagships programmes of the state and the centre. He informed that the state government is working with the team of IAS officers to bring reforms in the state to do away with old style of working that only bred corrupt and inefficiency. He said initially politicians, bureaucrats and the public might feel uncomfortable with the new reforms to be launched but in the long run it will prove to be of benefit creating a fair and just system.

CM further highlighted about the recent welfare steps initiated by the state government. He said Arunachal was first to implement 7th CPC. On demand from govt employees, have raised the retirement age. Further it has implemented the tough location allowance and hiked the monthly salary of contingent and casual employees. CM further said the state government will create additional posts of teachers to absorb SSA teachers for their regularisation. He also said honorarium for ASHA, Angandwadi workers and Gaon Burahs will also be raised.