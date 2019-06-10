Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Conveys Condolences to the family of Late Supriyo Deb

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed deepest condolences to the family of former Director IPR & Printing Late Supriyo Deb who expired last night reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

In his condolence letter, Khandu wrote, “Late Deb was a fine gentleman and a very good human being. His services to the State of Arunachal Pradesh as the Director of IPR & P will be remembered for years to come. He contributed immensely in strengthening the department of IPR and Printing during its formative days”.

Adding further the CM said, “I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members. I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you by one of the greatest truths of life”.

He prayed Almighty to bestow the bereaved family members with the strength to bear the irreparable loss.