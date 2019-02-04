Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Launched the Third Leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday launched the third leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign during the closing ceremony of the Yomgo River Festival. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and DySpeaker Tumke Bagra.

On the occasion Chief Minister felicitated the best ASHA, Anganwadi workers, progressive farmers and student winners of essay writing competition on Arunachal Rising.

Chief Minister in his speech said the Yomgo River Festival, being one of the oldest tourism festival in the state was the need of the hour and after its revival, the area could see boost in its tourism potential.

He said during earlier governments, tourism sector received mere lip service and after he took over as CM, the sector has seen huge surge in funding. The fund allocation for the sector jumped to Rs 160 Crore in the FY 2018-19 from Rs 16 Crore during previous governments. He said to prove the potential of tourism in the state, it needs huge investment of funds.

Chief Minister said the Yomgo festival needs better planning and management for it to attract more visitors. To minimize wasteful expenditures on festival, CM suggested for a permanent festival ground and infrastructure instead of makeshift structures for which he assured all support from the government. He also suggested to give local touch to the permanent infrastructure to be built.

Chief Minister also said that Aalo area is rich in scenic beauty and for it to be used to its maximum potential, the place needs good lodging facilities, homestays and hotels. For that CM urged the local businessmen to come forward to invest in infrastructure for support to tourism. He also advised the people to maintain cleanliness during festival and suggested them to take up cleanliness drive after completion of celebration.

CM said festival such as Basar Confluence is a right effort in promoting tourism based on sustainability and preservation of ecological richness. He said other festivals can take cue from Basar Confluence of discouraging plastic materials and encourage use of naturally available materials.

Speaking on development of the area, CM said for drinking water, government has sanctioned Rs 32 crore under NESIDS. For Aalo General Hospital to be elevated as Zonal Hospital, govt has earlier sanctioned Rs 5 Crore. He further assured to support for the improvement of Aalo township road.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister attended the foundation laying of 40 bedded ANM hostel, funded by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd under CSR. Having inspected the facilities in the ANM school, CM promised to fund for additional 20 bedded hostel and for expansion of institute’s academic building.