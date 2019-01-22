CM Pema Khandu Launched the Third Leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched the third leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign in Ziro at a public function also attended by MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, MLA Tage Taki and MLA Likha Saaya.

On the occasion, Chief Minister dedicated the Water Conservation Project and Eco-Tourism Resort to the people of Ziro located at Siikhe village. He said the water project will ensure easy availability of water for drinking and irrigation purposes, conservation, and development of eco-tourism site. The project built at the cost of Rs 4.5Cr is estimated to give an annual income of Rs 45 lacs benefitting 48 families, said the CM. He thanked the local community for donating land for such important project, which was donated under the banner of Siikhe Multipurpose Cooperative Society. CM assured to hand over the project site and eco-tourist lodge to the society to run the project othe n lease as gesture of appreciation.

Chief Minister further dedicated an Industrial Training Institute to the people of Lower Subansiri district. He inspected the newly constructed building and appreciated the quality work done by the RWD department. He said the work has been done meeting the project timeline, whose foundation was laid in November 2016 and urged the same to be emulated by other departments. He said the institute will initially begin its academic session with an intake of around 70-100 students with 5 trades.

On the occasion, Chief Minister laid the foundation for augmentation of water supply for Hapoli Township with the capacity of 6.32MLD. He said the project was sanctioned after persuasion with the DONER ministry with agreement on Rs 20 crore funding under NESIDS and rest Rs 8 crore from the state government. He issued strict instructions to the executing agency PHED department to complete the project within two years and said by early 2020, the project should be completed for inauguration. He said the project will almost end the water woes of Hapoli Township and will be in service for 30 years.

Chief Minister later inaugurated the memorial gate of Dani Kunia Govt Hr Sec School of Ziro, which is named after the first Agency Councillor of NEFA, late Dani Kunia. He also unveiled the bust of late Dani Kania erected inside the school campus, which was followed by a dedication song in memory of the late leader. Chief Minister paid homage to late Dani Kunia and also met his family members.

A large public meeting followed the inaugural programme, where the Chief Minister launched the Arunachal Rising campaign. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister spoke on the achievements of the team Arunachal government in the field of education, health, connectivity, education etc. He also highlighted on the important flagships programmes under the state government and central government and spoke about the number of beneficiaries being benefitted under the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme.

He also spoke on the connectivity issues touching on the subject of mismanagements in compensation regarding the Potin-Pangin and Joram-Koloriang road. Sending out clear signal for strict action, Chief Minister said if anyone found involved in compensation scam under his government, they wont be spared. He said actions have been taken on those involved in Joram-Koloriang compensation scam with accused involving a deputy commissioner, businessmen and other high profile people. He said the compensation has now been finalised for Joram-Koloriang under strict monitoring and evaluation and will be distributed to the beneficiaries accordingly.

He said the first phase of Potin-Pangin road covering 40kms have the report of excess compensation as per the compensation evaluation carried out by the government. He said the list of excess compensation paid will be put up in public domain for the public to see. Also, SIC has investigated the matter and case registered. He also said actions will be taken on the govt officials who are found to have misappropriated the compensation amount. He requested the beneficiaries to return back the excess compensation amount to the state exchequer lest they should face action. Chief Minister appreciated the voluntary giving up of compensation money recently by several individuals and their assurance for zero compensation claims to facilitate speedy execution of highway works.

Further Chief Minister said under NDA govt, all works that were pending under previous government has been completed and speed up. He informed that in next month, PM Narendra Modi will come to Arunachal to lay the foundation for Hollongi Airport, Sela Tunnel, the inauguration of 110MW Pare HEP, Tezu Airport and for the launch of new DoorDarshan channel – Arun Prabha, a 24×7 news channel.