Tue, 29 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Visited Eklavya Model Residential School

January 29
11:58 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday visited the Eklavya Model Residential School here run by Art of Living, accompanied by Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and local MLA Jambey Tashi.

Chief Minister during the visit inspected the facilities in the school – the classrooms, library, smart classrooms, dormitory, gym, etc.

 

Later during simple function organised, he felicitated the achievers from school in the field of academic excellence and sports.

 

Chief Minister during his interaction with the children appreciated their achievements in the field of sports and academic excellence achieved at state and national level. He said not only the school but the whole state is proud of their achievement.

 

He said the school has all necessary environments for the children to grow spiritually and academically and urged the students to make full use of the learning environment being provided. He said you all should feel proud and lucky that you are studying in a good institute, which is run by the Art of Living.

 

CM further shared about his experience on visit to AoL campus in Bangalore and the yeoman service being provided by the Ashram all over the world. Khandu informed to invite AoL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Arunachal soon, which will be his second visit during Khandu’s tenure as CM of Arunachal.

 

Earlier on the day, Chief Minister inaugurated a Tourist Park in Mangnam village, developed by a local entrepreneur.

arunachal pradeshModel Residential SchoolPema Khandu
