Arunachal Pradesh: DEWS and Mirmir Bulls Marks World Environment Day by Planting Trees

Maksam Tayeng

Marking the World Environment Day which is being observed worldwide by planting trees and by initiating various measures to minimize impacts on the global environment, the officials of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary and Mirmir Bulls here in Pasighat, East Siang District planted tree saplings.

At the premises of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat, Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga led the plantation programme being accompanied by Range Forest Officers, Oson Tayeng, Kalen Panggeng and Yimar Rina. While planting tree saplings in the office premises, DFO Tasang Taga said that, more plantation programme should be encouraged among the local populace and without trees and forest, wildlife won’t survive and without wildlife, forest will also remain unhealthy.

He also made a mention that, last year the World Environment Day 2018 was hosted by India, with the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, which was a call to action for all of us to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. This year, the theme for World Environment Day is ‘Beat Air Pollution’ where emphasises are given on sustainable living in this age of indiscriminate waste production, added Taga.

Meanwhile keeping with the general theme of celebrating the World Environment Day by spreading awareness and to encourage people to take action in protecting their environment, members of Mirmir Bulls, a Pasighat based registered NGO, conducted a tree plantation drive at Ranaghat, Pasighat earlier today.

Avenue tree plantation was done along both side of the highway approaching the Raneghat Bridge with wooden protection cages for each tree planted. The members of the NGO will also provide follow up care for the trees planted today, informed President of Mirmir Bulls, Kadum Darang and Secretary, Otel Darin. Both also appealed to the citizens of Pasighat to help in monitoring the trees planted so that no harm is caused to them and that they mature into big trees in future as plantation is for all.