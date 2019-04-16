Arunachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Gandhi Market; two injured

NET Bureau

Two people sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at Gandhi Market in Tezu last night, police said on Monday. After receiving information about the fire, a team of 25 battalions of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation.

The fire brigade team doused the fire within 3 hours with the help of ITBP and police.

As per the officials, around seven houses and 12 shops were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Source: Catch News