Arunachal Pradesh: First Cabinet Meeting took Many Major Decisions

NET Bureau

The first Cabinet meeting of present Government was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday and took many major decisions. The Cabinet meeting was attended by all the newly sworn-in council of ministers.

Education:

A detailed presentation was made before the Cabinet on the status of the Education Scenario in the State and the proposals for strengthening the Education System in the State.

After detailed deliberations, the Cabinet took the following decisions:

All out of turn promotions in the department to be revoked forthwith. Only one Director for School Education by merging the post of Director Elementary Education and Director Secondary Education. Pre Board exams for Class X and XII to be conducted in December and those students securing less than 33% marks and having less than 75% attendance shall not be permitted for taking the CBSE Exams. Under Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE), only one District Project Coordinator per District to be appointed through a fresh transparent selection process. Frame a State Education Policy with timelines within three months. Paperless e-Office in Secretariat and Directorates for effective decision-making. e-HRMS module for online transfer/posting of teachers for effective rationalization of transfer/posting. Display of photo of all teachers in all the Govt and Govt Aided School’s notice board. Issue of Identity cards to all the teachers- regular and contractual. In order to streamline the process of granting scholarship to eligible students, the scholarship from SJETA shall be transferred to Education Department. Tele- Education (Virtual Classroom) in GHSS and GHS schools in phased manner. Annual Conference of Head of Schools. Conduct of Annual School Meet (Games and Literary Activities). Menstrual Waste Incinerators for girl’s health and hygiene in all GHSS,GHS Schools, Colleges and Polytechnics. Providing free Text Books at the start of academic year and doing away with ‘Book Return Policy’. School Management Committees to focus on education. To avoid conflict of interest, SMC not to be given any infrastructure projects for execution in the School. Provision of two sets of free Uniform (School Shoes, Socks, Belt, Tie, Sweater and Bag) to all Students approved in principle. Department to submit the details with modalities. Laptop, Printer and Scanner to be provided in 285 GSS and GHSS. Strengthening of Model Residential Schools (School Van, Dress code for teacher, Spoken English Courses, Personality grooming sessions, CCTVs,TV) For Discipline and Nation building, National Cadet Corp, National Service Scheme and School Police Cadet shall be raised. First Law College at Jote to be started in July 2019. Govt Model Degree College, Palin to be started this year. SCERT to be strengthened. Stipend to all eligible students studying in Elementary Classes has to be released only through DBT mode. Teachers should forward their requests for transfer and other grievances only through proper channel and not directly to higher authorities. Any lapse in this regard shall be viewed adversely. The best Deputy Commissioner who has achieved excellence in Education sector will be awarded Gold Medal.

Law & Order, Home Department:-

A detailed presentation was made before the Cabinet on the status of the Law and Order Scenario in the State and the proposals for strengthening the Law and Order in the State.

After detailed deliberations, the Cabinet took the following decisions:

a) Emergency Response Support System shall be made operational by 31stJuly, 2019.

b) To strengthen the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Cabinet took note of the manpower requirement and decided to create additional manpower of Civil Police in a phased manner. In the Financial Year 2019-20 creation of 1000 (One Thousand) posts at different levels in Arunachal Pradesh Police was approved.

c) In the Ojing Tayeng case, the reward for giving information regarding the culprits was increased from Rs. 1.00 lakh to Rs.3.00 Lakhs.

d) Expedite and complete investigations in Toko Yame case and Ngurang Pinch case immediately.

e) The IRBn personnel to be posted on a rotational basis.