Arunachal Pradesh Football Association declares Pema Khandu as its new president

NET Bureau

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) in its special general body meeting on Monday declared state CM Pema Khandu as the acting President of the Association.

Assuming the role as President of APFA, Chief Minister promised to work at all levels to spread the popularity of football in the state. He said football being a poor man’s sport, people from any background can dream big — though lack of proper coaching facilities, infrastructures and good football academy in the state are concerns that need to be addressed.

Chief Minister said the immediate next step for the Association will be to organise the 25th National Senior Women’s Football Championship befittingly, which is going to be held in Pasighat in the coming month. He said best effort will be made to make the event a grand success since it’s a matter of pride for Arunachal to host a national level event.

Appreciating the sportsmen spirit and passion among people of Arunachal, Chief Minister acknowledged the contribution of several sportsmen who despite lack of financial support from government had managed to bring laurel for the state through their own effort. He said the government will always come forward to support and acknowledge such contributions.

Further acknowledging the contribution of PM Narendra Modi for development of sports in the country, Chief Minister said through “khelo India” campaign, the state has got great fillip in development of sports infrastructure. He said the majority of upcoming stadiums in Arunachal are for football and hoped that this should alleviate infrastructure issues to a great extent.

Earlier, outgoing APFA President Takam Sanjoy also spoke on the occasion. Present in the meeting were representatives from district football associations and members of APFA.