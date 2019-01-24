Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 24 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh Former Minister-Cum-Congress President Padi Richo Defers Agitation

January 24
13:30 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh former minister-cum-Congress president Padi Richo has deferred his proposed agitation in front of Lower Subansiri DC office at Ziro following the district head’s assurance on Wednesday to meet his demand by January 31 next.

Richo along with senior Congress leaders Taso Grayu, Kime Nime (APCC GS), Takhe Ribiya (BCC president), Tajang Bakhang met the DC on his invitation in his office on Wednesday when he assured to make the assessment committee report public, Richo told PTI over the telephone.

“I postpone my agitation proposed from Jan 25 till Jan 31”, he added.

Rocho, in a letter on Jan 17, had DC’s attention about problems confronting the people, particularly of Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency, due to non-completion of Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) and demanded to report on verification to remove anomalies, particularly TAH compensation payment, before January 24 failing which, he threatened to stage hunger strike in front of his office from January 25 next.

 

 

