Arunachal Pradesh Gears up for April 11 Polls

NET Bureau

The Election authorities in Arunachal Pradesh are “all set” to conduct the general elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assembly. Arunachal Pradesh goes to simultaneous polls to 57 out of 60-member Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in the State on April 11.

“We are fully prepared for the polls…Polling teams for remote and inaccessible polling stations have already been airlifted on April 4, 5 and 6 and few polling teams assigned with the job for far-off polling booths requiring two-three days’ foot march have also moved out,” informed State’s Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kanki Darang on Monday.

“Our utmost endeavour will be there to ensure a free, fair and incident-free polls in all polling booths. We have already worked out modalities to see to it that no untoward incident like, booth capturing or any undue influence or any disturbances happen on the day of polling,” he said.

Darang informed that 643 polling stations out of the total of 2,202 polling booths have been identified as “critical” and 150 of them (having internet connectivity) chosen for live streaming for which web-casting teams have already reached.

“The officials sitting in the offices of ECI, Nirvachan Bhavan and respective DEO offices will keep monitoring the poll proceedings through real-time video streaming,” he said.

Apart from online and offline recording, there will also be video recording of the poll proceedings in 200 other polling booths, he said.

The Addl CEO also informed that 45 companies of Central paramilitary forces apart from 7,566 Arunachal Pradesh police personnel have been deployed for a peaceful conduct of the polls.

The polling will start at 7 am and continue till 5 pm, he said, adding that prior to the start of polling, mock poll will be conducted by the polling personnel.

Source: The Assam Tribune