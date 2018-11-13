Arunachal Pradesh Government to Address Genuine Demands of CoSSAP

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated that the state government will address the genuine demands of CoSAAP as and when the State’s internal resource position is healthy.

In a threadbare discussion with the CoSAAP Central Executive, District Units, Doctors Welfare Association and Directorate Officers Association members here at the CM’s conference hall on Monday, Khandu informed them that the matter relating to Tough Location Allowances and House Rent Allowances for State Government employees as per 7th Central Pay Commission recommendation will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting and decision will be taken based upon the state’s internal resource position.

The CM said that the development process in the state had been very slow in the past with centralisation of powers adversely affecting the growth. The state government is now gradually decentralising powers and ensuring that developmental activities are uniformly undertaken in all sectors. Appreciating the hard work put in by the state government employees which has resulted in increased revenue generation and growth in almost all sectors, Khandu called for collective effort to push the State to new heights. He said the state has enormous potential which can be tapped with right people in right place. For this, a collective and unison effort need to be put in by the Government, its employees and the people. Presently the State is completely dependent on the centre for all its needs. A robust mechanism needs to be worked out to make the state self-reliant.

Stating that the unpleasant development in the month of October last was not in good taste for the people and the state, the Chief Minister asked CoSAAP to maintain restraint and avoid steps that would disturb smooth functioning of government and disrupt service delivery to the people. He said, “continue good work and our Government will ensure that whatever benefits the employees deserve will certainly be awarded time to time”.

CoSAAP in its representation to the CM submitted that it lauds the commendable steps initiated by the State Government. It extended gratitude for upgrading 1535 constables to head constables in one go and also promoting many senior Doctors to DMOs. CoSAAP also thanked the CM for increasing the upper age limit for retirement from 58-60 years for all Government employees.

Stating that the CoSAAP has no intentions whatsoever to confront with the State Government and rather it is always ready to work in renewed spirit to take the state to new heights, it humbly requested the Government to – out of many genuine claims, Tough Location Allowances and House Rent Allowance may be granted as per the 7th CPC recommended rates as Christmas or New Year Gift. It further requested the CM to withdraw the salary deduction orders issued against few agitating employees.

As a goodwill gesture and with a motive that all the Employees being a part of Team Arunachal will work with a greater vigour for improving public service delivery in the state, Khandu informed that the salary deduction order will be revoked. The CoSAAP after the meeting suspended their non-cooperation movement scheduled from19th November 2018.