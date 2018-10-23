Arunachal Pradesh Governor pushes for Music Academies in State

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra impressed upon Union MoS for Culture (independent charge) Mahesh Sharma the pressing need for setting up music academies in Arunachal.

Meeting Sharma here on Monday, the governor informed him that Arunachal Pradesh, with its diversity of cultural heritage, is bestowed with a large number of different musical and cultural forms.

“This heritage and traditions need to be preserved, promoted, and propagated. Therefore, setting up of music academies will be a strong foundation in this endeavor. Every tribe of its 26 major and 106 sub-tribes has a distinct and different cultural heritage,” Mishra said.

He also raised the proposal for the holistic development of Parasuram Kund in Lohit district and shared the finer points of the proposal, which has been prepared following Mishra’s visit and interactions with people at the famed pilgrimage site.

The union minister assured the governor on expediting the process for setting up music academies to preserve and promote the cultural diversity of the country.

Earlier in the day, Mishra met Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, and the two discussed starting football academies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhatnagar assured the governor of the union sports ministry’s full support in creating the sports infrastructure in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Dr. Mohesh Chai, along with Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Bamang Tago and Khelo India’s state mission director Gumya Karbak accompanied the governor during the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times