Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 23 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh Governor pushes for Music Academies in State

Arunachal Pradesh Governor pushes for Music Academies in State
October 23
14:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra impressed upon Union MoS for Culture (independent charge) Mahesh Sharma the pressing need for setting up music academies in Arunachal.

Meeting Sharma here on Monday, the governor informed him that Arunachal Pradesh, with its diversity of cultural heritage, is bestowed with a large number of different musical and cultural forms.

“This heritage and traditions need to be preserved, promoted, and propagated. Therefore, setting up of music academies will be a strong foundation in this endeavor. Every tribe of its 26 major and 106 sub-tribes has a distinct and different cultural heritage,” Mishra said.

He also raised the proposal for the holistic development of Parasuram Kund in Lohit district and shared the finer points of the proposal, which has been prepared following Mishra’s visit and interactions with people at the famed pilgrimage site.

The union minister assured the governor on expediting the process for setting up music academies to preserve and promote the cultural diversity of the country.

Earlier in the day, Mishra met Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, and the two discussed starting football academies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bhatnagar assured the governor of the union sports ministry’s full support in creating the sports infrastructure in the state.
Arunachal Pradesh Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Dr. Mohesh Chai, along with Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Bamang Tago and Khelo India’s state mission director Gumya Karbak accompanied the governor during the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Tags
Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD MishraMusic Academies
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.