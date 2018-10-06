Arunachal Pradesh Governor Unveils Statue of Talom Rukbo

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) on Friday unveiled a 20-foot tall statue of ‘Golgi Bote’ Talom Rukbo, the ‘Guru’ of indigenous faith believers of the state. The Governor also inaugurated the three-day ‘Guru Diwas’ celebrations on the premises of the Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang at Pasighat in East Siang district. Late Talom Rukbo is considered the father of Donyi-Poloism, a faith movement in which the believers worship ‘Donyi’ (Sun) and ‘Polo’ (Moon).

Addressing a large gathering, the Governor called upon the people to carry forward late Rukbo’s work to preserve, protect and promote the philosophy of the indigenous faiths. Late Rukbo’s ideas are full of humanism, amity and open-mindedness, he said.

The Governor maintained that in the best traditions of the indigenous faiths, the onus lies on the faithful believers to promote all-around amity, cooperation and coexistence in the State. He further emphasised that they have also the responsibility to safeguard the rich cultural values of the tribes of the entire State. He suggested to the people to develop their own script to propagate their indigenous cultural heritage, traditions and customs.

The secretary of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Bai Taba, also spoke on the occasion. Members from different indigenous faiths of the State and others from neighbouring Assam attended the Guru Diwas celebrations on Friday.

SOURCE- The Assam Tribune