Mon, 23 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh govt orders lockdown

March 23
00:12 2020
NET News Desk

 

As the number of COVID 19 cases have mounted to 396 in the country as on March 22, the Arunachal Government as a precautionary measure has declared state lockdown from March 23 to midnight of March 31.

The order is issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, which has framed the Arunachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease, (prevention of Covid-19) regulations, 2020′ for prevention and containment of Corona Virus Disease.

In pursuant to the aforesaid Regulation, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh hereby notifies the following restrictions:

 

 

AP 1 AP2

AP 3

