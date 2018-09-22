Arunachal Pradesh Launches ‘Smart e-PDS’

Arunachal Pradesh becomes the first State in North East India to introduce Smart e-Public Distribution System (e-PDS), a solution developed by the Madras Security Printers, a company specializing in system integration and solutions for e-governance projects, Deccan Chronicle reported. The end-to-end e-PDS system, successfully deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, provides centralized Online Real-time Electronic PDS to improve efficiency in supplying commodities to the beneficiaries.

Deputy commissioner, Prince Dhawan introduced the Smart Ration Cards (SRCs), the first of its kind in the North East, at a programme organized by the Capital Complex district administration in the State.

With Department of Food & Civil Supplies (DFCS) being proactive in using the latest technologies, this new system will facilitate the improved use of technology in delivering Government to Citizen services and prove to be an additional achievement for the State Department. The department will be able to use technology to monitor and control their complete supply chain, plan operations, get analytical information and MIS reports and ensure that the citizens are benefited, for which the department has also undertaken requisite training from the Systems Integrator to ensure seamless implementation of the project.

The Smart e-Public Distribution System has been well received by both the State and the Central government and has encouraged and enabled the Department of Food and Civil supplies, Arunachal Pradesh to initiate more number of new projects that will improve the efficiency and delivery of people friendly beneficial services. The department is in the process of increasing the number of camps to issue and distribute Smart Ration Cards.

Department of Food and Civil Supplies (DFCS) plays an essential and vital part in ensuring food security to the citizens of a State. With operations across multiple districts, several godowns and thousands of vehicles to reach and serve more than a million beneficiaries, DFCS arranges for the procurement of PDS items including rice, wheat/atta, levy sugar, Kerosene oil for various Districts in Arunachal Pradesh under the Public Distribution System. Essential commodities are distributed through Fair Price Shops via Smart Ration Cards (SRC) to the identified beneficiaries.

Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd. (MSP) is a 42-year-old company specializing in System Integration and solutions for e-governance projects, Smart card and QR code-based solutions, Identity management, Biometric solutions, Data center O&M & IT solutions. MSP has operations in India, Kenya, Nepal and Several other countries across the Globe.

- Nagaland Post