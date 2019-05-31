Arunachal Pradesh: MLAs stress on importance of connectivity for development

NET Bureau

Taliha MLA Nyato Rigia said road and transport connectivity is a must to bring any development in an area.



Rigia, who has made a comeback in Taliha, in Upper Subansiri district, on a BJP ticket, said he would accord top priority to road connectivity in his constituency in the next five years.



Stating that the people of the area face various kinds of difficulties due to improper road connectivity, he said he would work to develop road connectivity in every village to some extent.



“Development in various sectors is required, but right now development in the road sector is the need of the hour,” said Rigia, adding that other developmental activities would follow once there is basic road connectivity in all the villages.



He also said he would give priority to health, education and agriculture sectors.



Meanwhile, echoing Rigia’s sentiment, Palin MLA Balo Raja also said the development of an area is dependent on proper connectivity and communication.



The MLA gave assurance that he would seek to bring all-round development in his constituency, Palin-Chambang, in Kra Daadi district.

Emphasizing on connectivity, health and education sectors, Raja said, “Without proper health and education we face a lot of problems in the proper implementation of developmental projects and welfare measures at the grassroots level.”



He assured to take up several schemes, including road connectivity and infrastructure, besides giving priority to the 50-bedded hospital near Palin and upgrading the schools’ infrastructure in his district.



Expressing appreciation for the chief minister for his assurance to bring all-round development in the state with transparency, Raja said: “several unfinished works which are in the greater interest of the general public will be completed.”

Source: The Arunachal Times