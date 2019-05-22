Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh: Repolling held at Gimba and Nampe polling stations

Arunachal Pradesh: Repolling held at Gimba and Nampe polling stations
May 22
13:21 2019
NET Bureau

Re-poll in 28 Nampe in 21 Koloriang assembly constituency under Kurung Kumey and 6 Gimba polling station under 20 Tali assembly constituency under Kra Daadi district concluded today amid presence of huge security forces.

Election Commission of India (ECI) have order for fresh poll at 28 Nampe polling station in 21 Koloriang and 6 Gimba polling station in 20 Tali assembly constituency of Kra Daadi district.

DC cum DEO Koloraing, Santosh Kumar Rai inform that the polling process at both polling station have done peacefully and report have been send to ECI. With regard to retrieval of EVMs to district headquarter, Rai said I have send the report to ECI and waiting for further order.

IGP and Nodal officer Election while talking to media said that polling at both Gimba and Nampe was held peacefully but final report is yet to arrive due to communication problem.

Arunachal Pradesh Nirvachan Bhawan sources said that information from 6 Gimba polling station under 20 Tali assembly constituency was started early morning and the information which was received till 10 AM was around 22.82 % and due to heavy rainfall communication was not been able to established. But no information was reviewed of 28 Nampe polling station of 21 Koloriang assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, NPP Candidate of 21 Koloriang Pani Taram have today demanded  for cancellation of voting of 28 Nampe polling station.  In a representation to DEO Taram allege that the genuine voters of NPP supporters of 28-Nampe polling station were not allowed to reach 28-Nampe polling station due to road toward Nampe village was completely blocked.

There are 2 (two) roads to reach Nampe village-one via Parsi-Parlo and other via Damin side. Both the roads were completely blocked by supporters of opposition party. The NPP supporters have reported the matter to the DEO. Accordingly, the DEO has issued an order vide No. KK/JUD/10025/05/vol-lll/218, Dtd 20* May’2019 to the SP, Kurung Kumey to deploy police forces to escort the NPP supporters to reach 28-Nampe polling station but SP, Kurung Kumey did not provided escort to the NPP supporters. The genuine voters proceeded towards Nampe but the road towards Damin was also completely blocked. Hence, the voters could not reach to 28-Nampe polling station because of road blocked.

There are 70 (seventy) NPP supporters whose identification was verified by Executive Magistrate. And the voters thereby again deprived from exercising their adult franchise. The letter said.

He further appeal for cancellation of 28-Nampe polling station and desist from counting as the 28-Nampe polling station. The letter added.

Source: Arunachal24.in

