Arunachal Pradesh: Review Meeting of the PWD Department Held

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday chaired a review meeting of the PWD department in presence of Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, PWD Commissioner B Pertin and Chief Engineers of various zones of the department including DC Capital Himanshu Gupta and SP Capital Tumme Ammo.

OVERVIEW OF PWD DEPARTMENT AND ITS REFORMS

At the outset, Chief Minister was presented with the overview of the department and status of works under NLCPR, CRF, NEC, RIDF and NESIDS. Chief Minister during the meeting took serious view of the out of turn promotions, officiating and functional promotions that affected the morale of the officers. He suggested the department to initiate necessary steps to check such promotions through proper procedure. To strengthen the PWD department, Chief Minister said the posting of engineers will be on merit basis and not on political recommendations. The meeting further suggested that a proper transfer policy be adopted and for promotions special exams be conducted to renew interest among the engineers about their technical subject.

Further for non-delay in execution of works, Chief Minister asked the department to take financial concurrence immediately after the budget is announced. He also said the financial department need compete revamping and number of secretaries in the department be enhanced for faster file movement.

ON CAPITAL COMPLEX ROAD AND TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

Chief Minister also took serious view of the deteriorating road condition in the capital city region. He asked the PWD department to improve road condition in the city to ease traffic congestion. He specifically asked the department to take care of the damaged roads, potholes and culverts to smoothen the traffic.

During the meeting, Chief Minister identified several alternate roads to bypass the main highway in the city to provide an alternate route for the traffic. Also to ease traffic, measures such as construction of flyovers were felt necessitated.

On strengthening of traffic management in the city, Chief Minister was suggested to have a police officer in the rank of DSP to oversee traffic issues and sophisticated equipment be provided to traffic personnel manning the traffic. Four key strategies of traffic engineering, traffic regulations, traffic enforcement and traffic awareness to manage traffic were discussed.

STATUS OF HIGHWAY PROJECTS IN ARUNACHAL

Taking overview of the status of highway projects in Arunachal, Chief Minister reviewed the status of all the 13 national highways that passes through the state covering the length of 2537 km. He took summary of ongoing and completed highway projects by PWD and other agencies including status of SARDP-NE road projects.

Chief Minister particularly took serious view of the construction of 4-laning of NH-415 of the Itanagar-Banderdewa section. He specifically asked the contracting agency to make Itanagar-Naharlagun section of road motorable for a comfortable ride immediately taking up small repairs. He also asked them to complete the work particularly in the township area of the capital with blacktopping by October this year so that traffic movement can be eased.

On 2-lane Potin-Pangin highway, Chief Minister took review of the status of the land acquisition process, bridges to be constructed and physical progress of the maintenance of road for which the state govt had earlier sanctioned Rs 60 crore under SADA.

Chief Minister took serious view of the dilapidated condition of the Kamla bailey suspension bridge and Subansiri Bailey Bridge connecting Daporijo. To avert any possible collapse of the bridge, he directed the concerned district administration for precautionary measures to be issued to the public for safety. He also asked the department to submit a proposal for a new bridge as early as possible.