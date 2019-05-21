Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh: Sitting MLA from National People’s Party Tirong Aboh,7 Others Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants

Arunachal Pradesh: Sitting MLA from National People’s Party Tirong Aboh,7 Others Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants
May 21
15:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Seven people, including sitting MLA from National People’s Party Tirong Aboh, were shot dead by unknown assailants in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The attack took place in the Bogapani area of Tirap district.

Tirong Aboh was the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat and was seeking re-election in the ongoing state assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

Militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are suspected to be behind the attack. Aboh’s personal security officer is said to be in critical condition.

Reacting to the tragedy, Meghayala CM Conrad Sangma tweeted, The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack.

Arunachal Pradesh went to polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Results for the Arunachal assembly elections will be announced along with the general election results on May 23.

More details awaited.

Source: Arunachaltoday.in

Tags
arunachal pradeshNational People’s PartyTirong Aboh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.