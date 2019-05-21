Arunachal Pradesh: Sitting MLA from National People’s Party Tirong Aboh,7 Others Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants

NET Bureau

Seven people, including sitting MLA from National People’s Party Tirong Aboh, were shot dead by unknown assailants in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The attack took place in the Bogapani area of Tirap district.

Tirong Aboh was the sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat and was seeking re-election in the ongoing state assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh.

Militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are suspected to be behind the attack. Aboh’s personal security officer is said to be in critical condition.

Reacting to the tragedy, Meghayala CM Conrad Sangma tweeted, The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack.

Arunachal Pradesh went to polls simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Results for the Arunachal assembly elections will be announced along with the general election results on May 23.

More details awaited.

Source: Arunachaltoday.in