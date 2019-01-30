Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet Approves Grant of Tough Location Allowance

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the grant of Tough Location Allowance for regular employees as per the recommendation of 7th CPC and the hike in wages of contingency employees.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had, in public functions in various locations announced the same as New Year Gift. With these, the employees will draw higher salaries and wages from this month. It may be recalled that Khandu had announced to grant TLA for regular employees in two levels – pay matrix level 9 and above – Rs. 5300 and Level 8 and below Rs. 4100.

Arunachal Pradesh CM also announced for enhancement of the minimum wages of skilled and unskilled contingency employees/casual workers/daily labourers/ALCs employed under Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The initial wages on an appointment of the Un-skilled Contingent employees/casual workers/daily labourers has been enhanced from Rs. 8,000/-pm to Rs.10,000/-pm and from Rs 9,000/-pm to Rs 11,000/-pm for Skilled Contingent employees/casual workers/daily labourers. This, in fact, is a jump of 25% in case of Un-skilled Contingent employees and 22.22% in case of Skilled Contingent employees. Further, un-skilled contingency employees in the category of 5-10 years in service were getting fixed wages of Rs. 9,000/- pm which has now been enhanced to 11000/-pm with 22.22% hike. Similarly, the skilled workers in the same category who were getting 9500 will now be getting 12000/- which recorded a 26.32% hike in their wages. The category of 10-15 years recorded a 20% hike in their wages for unskilled and 19.23% hike in the skilled. For above 20 years of service, a quantum leap of 45.45% hike in wages is recorded for unskilled and 47.83% hike for skilled.