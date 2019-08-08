Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 08 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission member said to deal govt schemes with utmost care

Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission member said to deal govt schemes with utmost care
August 08
12:00 2019
NET Bureau

A coordination meeting with the officers of Food & Civil Supply, ICDS and education was held on Wednesday at the Siang Guest house conference hall under the chairmanship of Nanom Jamoh, Member of Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission.

Among others, ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang, DD (F&CS) B. Pertin, DD (ICDS) PE Angu, i/c DDSE Mary Siram and CDPOs of Pasighat, Ruksin and Nari were present in the meeting.

Presentations were given by the concerned departments on achievements and challenges being faced by the departments during the implementation process of all the on-going schemes, in East Siang district.

Chairman Jamoh in her address stated that the basic concept of food security nationally was to ensure that all people, at all times should get access to the basic food for their active and healthy life. While highlighting the various provisions of the National Food Security (NFS) Act 2013, urged the officers to deal with utmost care of all government schemes which comes under NFS Act and cautioned that any shortcomings in implementing the schemes would be the responsibility of the concerned departments and be booked under the Act. She stressed on enhanced cooperation, knowledge sharing and information exchange among the departments/officers in order to ensure food security in a sustained manner.

 

