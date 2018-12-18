Arunachal Pradesh to Hold Panchayat Polls in April-May Next Year

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (PR) Minister Alo Libang on Monday informed that the panchayat election in the state would be held either in April or in May of 2019.

“The court has given the state government four months’ time to conduct the election,” Libang told media persons on the sideline of the inauguration of the noninvasive cardiology laboratory at Heema Hospital in Itanagar.

“Several new districts have been created, and we need some time to prepare for the polls. However, the preparation is underway on a war footing and, hopefully, the local body election will be held in April or May without any further delay,” said Libang.

When contacted, PR Secretary Rinchin Tashi said the court’s order has been sent to the government for appraisal.

He said the panchayat election could not be held at present “as most of the officials and administrative officers are busy in special summary revision of electoral roll preparation, as per the direction of the Election Commission of India.

“Moreover, the amendment of the rules and acts and other formalities are under process,” he added.

The state will have a two-tier PR system, replacing the earlier one.

The Congress party has been pressuring the state government to conduct the panchayat election at the earliest.

The panchayat election, along with the municipal elections of Itanagar and Pasighat, are due since May this year.

It is believed that the ruling BJP is in favour of conducting the local body election along with the assembly and general elections.

