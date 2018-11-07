Arunachal Pradesh to Host International Film Festival

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Government on Monday confirmed partnering with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) to organize an annual international level film festival in the state envisioned to tap the state’s vast natural potential in fields of film, media and tourism.

In an official release issued to the media, it was stated that ESG, established by the Government of Goa in 2004, annually organizes the globally recognized International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Basically formed to frame an entertainment policy to help cultivate Goa into a world-class international entertainment nerve-centre of the country, ESG today signed a MoU with the Arunachal Pradesh Government to organize an ‘International Tribal Film Festival’ at Itanagar on a mega-scale.

Witnessing the signing of the MoU between ESG and the state Department of Information & Public Relations, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed it as a new direction towards exposing the potentials of the state that would foster further economic activities and creation of employment opportunities for the youths in the long run.

“We are wary of the boost IFFI has given Goa to emerge as an international tourist destination as well as an entertainment nerve-centre of the country. We expect the same from the proposed film festival for our state,” Pema Khandu said.

Pema Khandu viewed that visits of film and media personalities from across the country and globe to the festival would open up gates for film shooting in the state while encouraging local youths and artists to explore the film and media industry for economic growth.

Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to ESG Chief Executive Officer Ameya Abhayankar for taking keen interest to hand-hold the state government in organizing the international level film festival that would kick-start a different growth trajectory for the state.

The proposed three-day film festival is tentatively fixed to be held in January next year.

In another similar development, the state government today signed a Petroleum Mining Lease Deed Agreement with Oil India Limited (OIL) for Ningru block in Namsai and Changlang districts.

The Central Government had granted Petroleum Mining Lease for Ningru to OIL for a period of 20 years from November 1983. The company had drilled 14 oil wells within Kumchai area of Ningru lease but only one well is producing crude oil. However, the lease had expired in 2003 and couldn’t be reviewed due to various complications including forest clearance.

With constant persuasion of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the lease agreement has been renewed after almost 15 years.

Pema Khandu assured the OIL officials of the state government’s cooperation and assistance in all economically viable projects and requested them to keep the interest of local citizens on top priority. He urged them to recruit more and more eligible local youths in present as well as in future projects of the company.

Present on the occasions were the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretary to CM, Special Secretary Planning and concerned departmental officers.