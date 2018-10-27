Arunachal Pradesh witnessed massive inflow of tourists in last few years: CM Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed massive inflow of tourists both domestic and international jumping from 2.5 lac to 9 lac in last few years. He said this after inaugurating the 6th Tawang festival in Tawang on Friday, in presence of Minister of States for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

Mr. Khandu said to boost tourism the state government will soon launch a tourism policy in the state. The objective of celebrating Tawang festival annually is to showcase the rich cultural heritage and to boost tourism flow in the district.

The theme for the festival this year is environment and nature. Under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ initiative cultural troupes from Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh also presented their traditional dances.

SOURCE: APN News