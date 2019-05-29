Arunachal Pradesh: Workshop on Rotavirus Vaccines Held in East Siang

NET Bureau

To introduce the ‘Rotavirus vaccine’ in East Siang District, a district level workshop was held under the chairmanship of the East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh at Siang Hall on Tuesday. Among others, DMO Dr. Kaling Dai, MS Dr. YR Darang, DDSE, DD (ICDS) and MO In-charge of PHCs, CHCs were present in the training.

Addressing the house, DC Singh informed that government has decided to introduce the Rotavirus Vaccine (RVV) as it is considered as most effective in preventing the most severe and life-threatening cases of Rotavirus diarrhea adding that everyone must be aware that the first 5 drops of Rotavirus vaccine had to be administered prior to a child attaining one-year of age while the two subsequent drops had to be administered within the 6th, 10th and 14th weeks. She urged the health officials to ensure success of the vaccination drive to bring down child mortality rate in the state as a whole. Taking privilege, DC Singh appealed the people especially the pregnant women to avail the benefit of the PLUS project and informed that PLUS project is an innovative project to reduce rate of the infant mortality and maternal mortality rate and to encourage more and more institutional delivery in health facility and being successful due to team spirit.

DMO Dr. K. Dai shared his views and DRCHO Dr. T. Gao imparted the training through PPT.