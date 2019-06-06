Arunachal Pradesh: Department of Environment & Forest Tawang Celebrated Environment Day

NET Bureau

The Department of Environment & Forest Tawang planted more than 500 plant saplings of Blue pine and criptomeria, this world Environment day at different locations of Tawang township. The officials of Forest deptt.planted sapling at Kendriya Vidyalaya Tawang with students on the eve of WED, since June 5, was declared a holiday.

On June 5 ie World environment day, the deptt along with members of Environmental Protection Society(NGO) and students and Teachers of Manjushri Vidyapeeth Tawang planted saplings in and around Manjushri school. The students took active participation and took an oath to protect these saplings planted by themselves.