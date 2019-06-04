Arunachal Pradesh:Ministers to Provide Transparent,Robust Governance, Free of Corrupt Practices

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Council of Ministers on Sunday viewed the rampant preparation of DPRs and estimates by engineers without following the laid down norms.

CM of the state Pema Khandu headed cabinet decided that no DPR or estimates shall be made and submitted by any engineer on his own. The DPR of any Project/Scheme has to be submitted by the concerned Engineer through proper channel for obtaining approval of the Competent Authority. Any lapse in this regard will be viewed seriously and action shall be initiated against such defaulting officers.

During the discussion of miscellaneous items, the cabinet decided to provide totally transparent, honest and robust governance absolutely free of all leakages and any kind of corrupt practices. It was decided to ensure that the financial rules and regulations are followed strictly while framing the Budget and its implementation subsequently.

In this regard, it was decided to do away with the present system of fund allocation in the form of SADA and SIDF. The projects, schemes of the emphasised priority sectors shall be identified well in advance and the same shall be incorporated in the Budget document. This is to ensure an accelerated rate of inclusive growth and development in our State, the cabinet observed.

Accordingly, all developmental projects/schemes/programmes shall be reflected in the budget document, which shall be implemented without fail by the implementing departments during the Financial Year. The performance of the Department shall be assessed on this yardstick.

The Finance Department shall also be accordingly revamped so as to ensure that a robust mechanism of checks is put in place to oversee all the departments and monitor strict adherence of financial norms and propriety by the departments. Prompt decision from the Finance Department shall be ensured in this regard.

The Cabinet further decided to the following points for all round and inclusive development of the state: -