Arunachal Pradesh’s Banwang Losu scripts history by developing new script for tribal community

NET Bureau

Pune (Maharashtra), Aug 31 (ANI): To preserve and document the language of Arunachal, Banwang Losu has created a script for his tribe’s language Wancho, which now has a place in the Unicode. The Wancho language belongs to the Tibeto-Burman family under Northern Naga languages.

Banwang who is pursuing his Masters in linguistics at Deccan College Post Graduation and Research Institute in Pune has been working to develop a script for Wancho- a tribal language that has 55,000 speakers in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh. In 2013, a book titled ‘Wancho script’ was published.

This book carries basic application of letters into words and sentences. The new script has come as a boon for Wancho-speaking people in Longding district.

Source: Business Standard