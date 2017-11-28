Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 28 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Arunachal Press Fraternity Pays Tribute to Slain Tripura Journalist

Arunachal Press Fraternity Pays Tribute to Slain Tripura Journalist
November 28
12:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Journalists in Arunachal Pradesh paid tributes to slain comrade Sudip Datta Bhaumik, who was shot dead at the Tripura State Rifles’ 2nd Battalion headquarters on the outskirts of Agartala on Tuesday last.Holding a candle light vigil at the Arunachal Press Club premises at Itanagar last evening, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has condemned the incident and called for an expedited investigation into it.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno, while paying tribute to Bhaumik’s long career as a crime reporter, called for awarding exemplary punishment to the culprits for the heinous crime.

APUWJ general secretary Ranju Dodum condemned the fact that alleged perpetrators of the crime are security personnel and that those tasked with the responsibility of protecting citizens have reportedly killed one.

Agency

Tags
APUWJRanju Dodum
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.