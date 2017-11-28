Arunachal Press Fraternity Pays Tribute to Slain Tripura Journalist

Journalists in Arunachal Pradesh paid tributes to slain comrade Sudip Datta Bhaumik, who was shot dead at the Tripura State Rifles’ 2nd Battalion headquarters on the outskirts of Agartala on Tuesday last.Holding a candle light vigil at the Arunachal Press Club premises at Itanagar last evening, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has condemned the incident and called for an expedited investigation into it.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno, while paying tribute to Bhaumik’s long career as a crime reporter, called for awarding exemplary punishment to the culprits for the heinous crime.

APUWJ general secretary Ranju Dodum condemned the fact that alleged perpetrators of the crime are security personnel and that those tasked with the responsibility of protecting citizens have reportedly killed one.

Agency