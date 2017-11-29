Arunachal Public Service Commission under Fire for Various Lapses

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is once again under fire for alleged lapses in the recent examination process, with aspirants alleging that questions for one subject were copied from a previous examination of the Pakistan’s civil services recruiting body.

A record 22,599 candidates appeared for Sunday’s preliminary examination in hopes of making the cut for just 105 posts.

No sooner were the examinations over, candidates took to social media to voice their anger over alleged mistakes in the question papers of various subjects.

One of the questions for the general studies paper asked candidates to select which among the states of Orissa, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur do not have an independent high court of its own.

One question that appeared for the same subject asked candidates to name the most orthodox vegetarian tribe of Arunachal Pradesh’

However, a graver allegation has been levelled against the Commission by candidates who had opted for public administration as their optional subject.

According to candidates besides 50 questions that were copied from the Union Public Service Commission’s 2008 examination, an additional 55 questions were a verbatim copy of an examination held by the Pakistani civil examination body in 2000.

Writing to the Commission, candidates who had chosen public administration as their optional subject questioned the manner in which the question paper was set.

“When we are Indians, when our syllabus is in the context of Indian Constitution and administration, when the APPSC is the highest constitutional body of appointment and recruitment of an Indian state, why are we given the questions from Pakistan civil service???,” the letter written collectively by the candidates read.

As per them, although the subjects are same the syllabus of the two countries is very different and that the pattern of the paper is almost completely out of syllabus.