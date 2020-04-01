Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal receives 2nd batch of medical equipments

Arunachal receives 2nd batch of medical equipments
April 01
13:37 2020
As Arunachal gears up in its preparedness against the COVID-19, today the state has received the 2nd batch of medical equipments.

An Air India flight landed in Guwahati today, from where the equipments will be ferried to Arunachal Pradesh.

The first batch has already arrived on March 29.

Meanwhile, state government in order to strengthen the public health system and ensure concrete preparedness against COVID -19 has appealed the retired health professionals to volunteer for reserve staff to supplement the current human resources and staffing shortages in the state. The interested health professionals have been requested to contact the Director of Health Services at Naharlagun.

With the steep rise in the number of COVID 19 infection cases everywhere, proper precautionary measures have been put in place in the state.

In a tweet CM Khandu mentioned:

Tweet link

