Arunachal receives 3rd batch of medical equipments; Khandu inspects preparedness level at TRIHMS

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu inspected the preparedness level at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) today at Naharlagun, which has been designated as the COVID19 hospital.

The CM also visited Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) in Itanagar today to take heed of the preparedness level, since TRIHMS has been designated as COVID19 hospital, RKMH will take care of all routine health issues.

“We are preparing our best to meet any challenges on COVID-19. More facilities are being planned at Pasighat. We have been receiving the essential medical equipment and more are on the way, ” says Khandu.

The first batch of medical equipment has been received on March 29, yesterday the state received the 2nd batch of medical equipment by a special Air India flight and today it has received the 3rd batch by a special Indian Air Force cargo plane.

The CM thanked the Air India and the Indian Air Force for their immediate action in providing assistance to the state.

