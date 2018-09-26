Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Recreates Daler Mehndi’s Hit Song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ for Yuva Sammelan

Arunachal Recreates Daler Mehndi's Hit Song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' for Yuva Sammelan
September 26
16:48 2018
Daler Mehndi’s iconic tunes still continue to dominate most of our party albums, and are part of that special collection which remind you of what growing up while watching MTV during the 90′s was really like.

Most people will, therefore, recognize the song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ which came out in 1995, and instantly became so popular, that once it plays, you find yourself singing along to the lyrics that come with it.

But did you know that Arunachal Pradesh has its own version of the song?

A tweet shared by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu shows a video of a group of dancers from Arunachal Pradesh in costumes dancing along to ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra,’ with innovative steps.

The dance was part of the BJP Youth Wing’s event ‘Yuva Sammelan’ in Itanagar.

After the tweet was shared, it won hearts on the Internet, and people started coming out with the praise for the ‘hidden talents’ that Arunachal Pradesh has, and just how diverse – yet similar, India is.

The original song has over 7 million views on Youtube, and we know why – despite it being 22 years old, it still remains a fan favorite – and Arunachal Pradesh reminds us of the same.

- News18

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu
This may take a second or two.