Arunachal Resolution for State Cadre in Civil Services

Arunachal Pradesh BJP, in its state executive meeting at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, adopted a resolution for the creation of a separate state cadre for the civil service examinations. The state does not have a cadre of its own and it is a part of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (excluding Andaman and Nicobar Islands) cadre.

During an assembly session in March 2018, a resolution was unanimously passed to move the Centre for creation of a separate cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

“One of the major challenges faced in the development of the state was the lack of a dedicated bureaucracy,” said chief minister Pema Khandu. He added that the officers of the Union territories cadre found it difficult to fulfil their aspirations as they were frequently transferred to other places.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the two-day state executive meeting, state BJP president Tapir Gao had told party workers, “As you are the karyakartas of the largest political party in the world, you should work for the overall development. Your dedication and devotion should be like Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata. If you have joined the party for personal gains, this is not the right place for you.”

TNN